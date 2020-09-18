As Wildfires Rage, Doglio Calls For Proven Climate Leadership in Congress

Tacoma, WA – Sept. 17, State Representative and candidate for Congress Beth Doglio held a press conference to respond to ongoing wildfires, share her plans to defeat climate change, and detail the differences between her and her opponent’s record and vision on climate issues.

Appearing at a park where wildfire smoke has clouded otherwise beautiful images of the South Sound, Doglio said, “This is climate change…If we don’t act, things will only continue to accelerate…The stakes have never been higher than they are right now and the consequences of failing to act have never been more clear.”

Doglio took aim at opponent Marilyn Strickland, who supported putting the world’s largest methanol plant in Tacoma as Mayor, and for her record and plans on climate change. Doglio has a 30 year environmental track record and a detailed vision calling for sector-by-sector decarbonization of our economy as well as investments in adaptation like forest management. As a State Representative, she has led the passage of a suite of bills that significantly reduce emissions in this state – proven climate leadership she will bring to Congress.

Calling for significant investment in clean energy, including in a new COVID-19 recovery package, Doglio said, “Altogether we can create millions of good-paying, union jobs; new apprenticeships for solar panel technicians and wind turbine specialists; new opportunities for carpenters, UAW auto workers, IBEW electricians, and workers across this country.”

Doglio was joined by tribal, labor, climate, and elected leaders, who spoke to Doglio’s strong record of accomplishment in the Legislature and dedication to workers and frontline communities, differentiators between candidates, and the effects of climate change they are currently experiencing.

“Climate change is making all of our jobs more difficult – impacting our economy and quality of life. It’s a public health, and public safety, emergency,” said West Pierce Fire Fighter Mike Cameron after taking a moment to honor the thousands of firefighters working and risking their lives across the West. “We cannot wait for someone else. We cannot hope someone steps forward. Beth is the leader we need now…When the smoke clears, Beth is the only real choice for Congress.” Cameron represents one of nine firefighter unions that have endorsed Doglio.

“Beth’s opponent has a different set of priorities. She left office and went straight to work for big corporations,” said Larry Brown, President of the Washington State Labor Council. “She has never led on issues important to working people, or the climate, or making sure we build a just, sustainable future for all.”

State Representative Christine Kilduff referenced Doglio’s impressive record of success passing the nation’s best 100% Clean Electricity law, landmark Clean Building Standards, and more, saying, “Environmental win, after win, after win. When Beth sees a problem, she won’t rest until there’s a solution…We must send an experienced, collaborative lawmaker to Congress, who has the focus, the dedication, and know-how to make an immediate impact on our country’s climate efforts. That’s Beth Doglio.”

“Beth Doglio is the only candidate in this race that has consistently championed working families, small business owners, education, healthcare, and the environment,” said Tacoma Port Commissioner Kristin Ang.

After listing the environmental threats to the region and traditional Puyallup lands, Ramona Bennett, former Chairwoman of the Puyallup Tribe, said that community members turn to Congressional leaders to address these issues.

“Who’s that going to be?” Bennett asked. “Is it going to be someone with a deaf ear that is taking money from Puget Sound Energy and the other huge corporations, or is it going to be someone who actually represents us? You know, many of the Indian Tribes have endorsed Beth – and they’re right. We need her.”

“Building a clean energy economy is key to defeating climate change and reinvigorating our working- and middle-class,” said Doglio. “The demand for climate action is staggering and inspiring. It is critical that we channel that into real legislative accomplishments in Congress. I know that, together, we can do this.”

“We deserve better and I’m here today to demand better and ensure we elect leaders for Congress who will fight for me, fight for my generation, fight for my community, and fight our future every day single day,” said Marquis King Mason, a member and organizer with the Tacoma Chapter Sunrise Movement.

He added, “I will vote for Beth Doglio, like my future depends on it, because it does.“