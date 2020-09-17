Tools from Pierce County Library help students and parents with remote learning

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students return to remote learning and parents take on the role of teacher, many are looking for any help they can get. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us)provides free online resources that can help, including access to live tutors.

Tools for Students are a collection of resources with in-depth research tools, biographies, science experiments, world language help and more. Access to these resources is free with a Pierce County library card (www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502), which residents in the Library System’s service area can get online and start using immediately.

“These tools can help students achieve higher levels of success,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With remote learning changing a student’s access to teachers, live tutors can step in to help when parents may not have the answers. The tutors can also review essays and help students understand math assignments – it is a great service, especially now.”

Tools for Studentsas they are in school at home:

Homework Help : Speak with professional real-time, online tutors and get expert help on essays to calculus.

Speak with professional real-time, online tutors and get expert help on essays to calculus. Research Rocket: Articles from familiar kids’ magazines and news sources. Search by topic and reading level.

Gale Biography in Context : Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines and websites.

Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines and websites. Culture Grams : Explore the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces and states, including famous people and recipes.

Explore the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces and states, including famous people and recipes. Gale Opposing Viewpoints in Context : Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics.

Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics. Science Online from Infobase : Discover experiments, videos, biographies and science research.

Discover experiments, videos, biographies and science research. Pronunciator : Learn more than 160 languages.

Learn more than 160 languages. SIRS Discoverer : Access research for middle and elementary school students incorporating articles from 1,400+ publications and selected topic websites.

Access research for middle and elementary school students incorporating articles from 1,400+ publications and selected topic websites. Booklists: Improve student-reading levels for every grade with accelerated reader lists – many books are available online (downloads.pcls.us) or at the library’s curbside service.

Science to Go backpacks: STEAM books and activities for grades K-5 in backpacks picked up at the library’s curbside service.

The Pierce County Library also offers additional educational resources (students.pcls.us) for children and teens, as well as librarian-created videos and virtual classes and events to support family learning and fun.