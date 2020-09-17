South Sound Philanthropy Summit Presents “Community Transformation” in 2020

Association of Fundraising Professionals South Sound Chapter and South Sound Planned Giving Council are pleased to announce the 8th annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit about “Community Transformation” on Friday, September 25, 2020, 9am-noon. This half-day Philanthropy Summit, hosted in a virtual Town Hall setting, includes nationally-ranked keynote speakers, a regional expert panel, and timely breakout sessions.

We could never have anticipated the transformation that would be taking place throughout our community and world. To support transformation in our community, keynote speakers Crystal Thompkins, CAP, CSPG (National Director of Gift Planning Services, BNY Mellon Wealth Management Planned Giving group) and Dien Yuen JD/LLM, CAP (Blunt-Nickel Professorship in Philanthropy, The American College of Financial Services) will present “Cultivating Gift Planning Talent to Promote Diversity and Inclusion.” Thompkins and Yuen shared, “Underrepresentation within philanthropic organizations of ethnicity, gender, generations, sexuality, and disability, as well as people with a broader range of capabilities and experiences limit growth and increase risk. Given an increasingly diverse constituent and donor base, nonprofit board members, staff, and volunteers must be committed to building a culture that promotes diversity, equity and inclusivity in order to be more effective in building long-lasting mission support.”

Regional expert panel facilitated by Matt Martinez (Director of Content, KNKX) will discuss “Disrupting Systems of Inequity” to inspire guests to think about the unique role they play in the community and how to use their power to impact personal and organizational change. Panelists include Desiree Wilkins Finch (Rise LWP; Sound Outreach), Tamar Jackson (Workforce Central), Victor Mitre (Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region), and JR Nobles (Friends of the Children Tacoma).

South Sound Philanthropy Summit is co-presented by two premier South Sound professional groups: South Sound Planned Giving Council and Association of Fundraising Professionals – South Sound Chapter. The Philanthropy Summit traditionally brings together 150-plus professionals representing all aspects of the philanthropic community, including fundraising, financial, legal, accounting, estate planning, and nonprofits.

Generous event sponsors make the Summit possible, and many thanks go to Presenting Sponsors: Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Eisenhower Carlson; Corporate Sponsors: Barsness Group, BNY Mellon, Community Foundation of South Puget Sound, Johnson Stone Pagano, and Thompson and Associates; and Supporting Sponsors: Advancement Consulting, LILT, MultiCare, and The Philanthropy Collective.

Register today for the South Sound Philanthropy Summit’s renowned keynotes, regional expert panel, timely breakout discussions, networking, camaraderie, learning and growth. For more information or to register, please visit: www.ssphilanthropysummit.org.