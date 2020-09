Magnuson Kitchen + Brewery will not be reopening at Point Ruston, the restaurant reported in a message. The restaurant and bar featured a menu of pub fare with a taplist heavy on Magnuson brews. The Point Ruston location was an outpost of the Seattle-based brewery. Magnuson was the third concept to operate in that space […]

The post Magnuson Kitchen + Brewery at Point Ruston won’t reopen appeared first on Dine Pierce County.