Letter: Lakewood needs competing cable internet providers

Submitted by KM Hills.

Are you, like me, tired of getting gouged by #Comcast as the major cable internet provider in most of Lakewood?

What would it take for Lakewood to have a second cable internet provider to service the entire city and not just small pockets? At one point, having lived in a section of Lakewood which was serviced by Click/Rainier Connect, I know it is possible.

Being the 2nd largest city in Pierce County with a potential customer base of over 60k residents there has to be a market for a second provider. I know there is DSL but with cell phones I just dont see the need to have a phone line to my house.

There is no way internet alone can cost $50-100 per month depending on speed. I mean my cell phone bill is way less and it has unlimited talk/text/data for about two thirds the cost of the cheapest #Comcast package.

I should not have to pay $600 to $1,200 a year for internet and think it is time for our elected leaders to explore possible new utility provides (internet) for the City of Lakewood.