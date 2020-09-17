DuPont Historical Museum Now Open

The DuPont Historical Museum is open! Beat the smoke and explore indoors!

In order to protect visitors and staff please comply with the following:

All visitors and staff must wear a mask covering nose and mouth while inside the museum. All visitors must use hand sanitizer when enter the museum All visitors will have their temperature taken with a non-touch thermometer. If the temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, we will ask you to please visit another time. We ask you to please not touch the displays or display cases. (We can give you latex gloves to wear while in museum. Please ask the staff.) We will ask you for your name, number of people in your party and phone number for contact follow-up should it be needed. Please follow 6 foot distancing when near staff or other visitors not in your immediate party. If your party is 5 or more, please call to let us know so we can set aside a time frame for your visit.

Museum Hours

Wed. to Fri, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sat. & Sun. 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

For questions, please call 253-964-2399 or email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.

For more information visit: www.dupontmuseum.com/