DuPont Historical Museum Now Open

The DuPont Historical Museum is open! Beat the smoke and explore indoors!
In order to protect visitors and staff please comply with the following:
- All visitors and staff must wear a mask covering nose and mouth while inside the museum.
- All visitors must use hand sanitizer when enter the museum
- All visitors will have their temperature taken with a non-touch thermometer. If the temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, we will ask you to please visit another time.
- We ask you to please not touch the displays or display cases. (We can give you latex gloves to wear while in museum. Please ask the staff.)
- We will ask you for your name, number of people in your party and phone number for contact follow-up should it be needed.
- Please follow 6 foot distancing when near staff or other visitors not in your immediate party.
- If your party is 5 or more, please call to let us know so we can set aside a time frame for your visit.
Museum Hours
- Wed. to Fri, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Sat. & Sun. 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
For questions, please call 253-964-2399 or email duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com.
For more information visit: www.dupontmuseum.com/
