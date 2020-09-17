Debbiann Thompson will miss the many friends she’s made while working for MPT for more than 25 years

It’s not uncommon for people who have worked for Metro Parks to recruit family members to apply when positions open up at the District. And, that’s exactly how Debbiann’s story with us began. Her daughter was working for Metro Parks when she saw a posting for a van driver and encouraged her mom to apply.

Debbiann got the job and started with the District in 1996. She worked in a variety of part-time and three-quarter time positions, prior to becoming full-time about five years ago.

She most recently served as the assistant Supervisor at Norpoint, making the transition from assistant Supervisor at People’s Center prior to that. She worked in a number of customer service roles throughout the community at:

Southend Neighborhood Center

Manitou Arts Center

South Park Community Center

Portland Avenue Community Center, and

Headquarters

Debbiann—who became a certified dental technician prior to working for Metro Parks, says she felt every year with the District “just got better because of all the awesome employees.” She’s going to miss her coworkers and customers as she retires, but she says she’s really looking forward to spending more time with her family and at the beach.

