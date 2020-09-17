Back To School – Awards Scholarships Opportunity

Facilitator Perry L. Newell

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards and scholarships and insightful advice.

We have moved to publishing our SCHOLARSHIP, AWARD and OPPORTUNITY documents in an electronic format which can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

We live in an extraordinarily complex world. As schools have been forced to embrace remote learning during the pandemic, teachers and students alike have found ways to adapt to the new normal. And as schools plan for the semester, many are turning to online learning because students and teachers may not be together in their school buildings.

Our listing does not cover all areas where scholarships, internships, awards, and opportunities are available, some are industry specific or were created to address a need within their organization.

CareerOneStop – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs.

www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from a many organization – www.internships.com/

Scholar Snapp – Scholarship Applications can be easy, fast, and free!

Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be.

With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free.

www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

QuestBridge – Apply or Refer Someone – QuestBridge is a powerful platform that connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further opportunities. We are an aggregator of excellence. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself.

“By removing the financial burden of college applications, and hopefully the entire college experience, I was able to see for myself where I was capable of studying.” www.questbridge.org/

American Indian Services Scholarship – Sponsor: American Indian Services (AIS) – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Applicant must be one-quarter (1/4) Northern-Native American Indian and enrolled in a university, junior college, or technical school. americanindianservices.org/students/ais-scholarship/

Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship – Sponsor: Clifford H. “Ted” Rees, Jr. Scholarship Foundation – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students enrolled in a HVACR training program at an accredited school. In addition to the general scholarship, there is a scholarship specifically for military veterans. reesscholarship.org/site/292/Apply

JMJ Phillip Group College Scholarships – Sponsor: JMJ Phillip Group – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who will be majoring in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math). jmjphillip.com/jmj-phillip-stem-scholarship/

Lithuanian Foundation Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Lithuanian Foundation – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to current undergraduate and graduate students of Lithuanian heritage. lithuanianfoundation.org/scholarship-guidelines/

Medical Diversity Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have shown academic achievement as reflected by a minimum 3.0 GPA and have completed at least one semester of classes at an accredited medical school. Applicants must be a member of an ethnic, racial, or other minority or any individual who demonstrates a defined commitment to issues of diversity within their community. buckfirelaw.com/scholarships/#medical

Raymond Davis Scholarship – Sponsor: Society of Imaging Science and Technology (IS&T) – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to advanced-level undergraduate and graduate students with an academic and/or research focus in a field related to imaging. www.imaging.org/Site/IST/Resources/Raymond_Davis_Scholarship.aspx

Save a Life Scholarship – Sponsor: American Academy of CPR & First Aid, Inc. – Amount: $1,500 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in, or applying to enroll within the next academic year, in a degree program in the fields of healthcare or education, at an accredited U.S. university. www.onlinecprcertification.net/scholarship.php

Students with Heart Scholarship – Sponsor: Students with Heart Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000 – Closing Date: October 1, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to current college students who suffer from any Cardiac disease or deformity. www.studentswithheart.org/scholarships.html

Student Loan Hero Scholarship – Sponsor: Student Loan Hero – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: October 2, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students actively enrolled (at least part-time) in a college or university who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Applicants must submit an essay on a given topic related to financial challenges they had to overcome growing up. studentloanhero.com/scholarships/

Olin E. Teague Scholarship – Sponsor: National Space Club – Amount: $4,000 – Closing Date: October 12, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are U.S. citizens and plan to pursue careers in the aerospace fields. www.spaceclub.org/education/olin-teague.html

Google Science Fair – The Google Science Fair is an online science and engineering competition open to students ages 13 to 18 from around the globe. It encourages them to change the world through scientific inquiry and problem solving. They’ll learn about their chosen topic and develop key skills along the way. www.competitionsciences.org/competitions/google-science-fair/

Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund – Since 1986, FEEA has offered scholarships to more than 10,000 individuals, including providing nearly 200 scholarships to the children of federal civilian employees who died or were severely injured in the line of duty during the terrorist attacks on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the Pentagon on 9-11, and the US Embassies and Consulates in Kenya, Tanzania, and Libya.

Collectively, our scholarship program to date totals over $14 million. FEEA champions the pursuit of higher education and each year supports over 200 students with merit-based scholarships. Applications for the 2020 program are under review and all applicants will be notified of their final status by the end of August. Check back in Oct/Nov for the 2021 application. feea.org/our-programs/scholarships/

Congressional App Challenge – Sponsor: Internet Education Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 19, 2020 – Description: Challenge is open to U.S. students in middle school or high school who live in a Congressional district that is participating (check website for details). Applicants must create any type of app they like on any platform they like. www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/

$1,000 October Scholarship – Sponsor: Niche – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 20, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to all high school, college, and graduate students and those planning to enroll within 12 months. Applicants must be a legal resident of the United States and international students with valid visas. Applicants must login or create an account with Niche. www.niche.com/colleges/scholarship/october-scholarship/

Horatio Alger Association Scholarship – Sponsor: Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Closing Date: October 25, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school seniors in the United States who demonstrate critical financial need ($55,000 or lower adjusted gross family income). Applicant must be involved in co-curricular and community service activities, display integrity and perseverance in overcoming adversity, and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. scholars.horatioalger.org/about-our-scholarship-programs/national-scholarships/

API Study Abroad and Intern Abroad Scholarships – Sponsor: API Study Abroad – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 30, 2020 – Description: Scholarships are open to API program participants. There are multiple scholarships with specific requirements – see website for details. In addition to general scholarships, there are scholarships specifically open to community college students, military veterans, non-traditional students, students with disabilities, minority students, DACA students, LGBTQ students, STEM majors, and student athletes. apiabroad.com/other-resources/financial-information/scholarships/

Chick Evans Scholarship for Caddies – Sponsor: Evans Scholars Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 30, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students who have a strong caddie record and excellent academics. Applicants must have completed their junior year of high school with above a B average. Applicants must plan to attend an institution with an Evans Scholars Program (list of institutions available on the website). www.wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity/

U.S. Bank Scholarship Program – Sponsor: U.S. Bank – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: October 30, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 16 years of age or older and are enrolled as a current undergraduate student as of May 1, 2021. Applicants must complete financial lessons to be entered. financialiq.usbank.com/index/manage-your-household/student-center/enter-to-win-the-student-union-scholarship.html

ACFEF Scholarships for Apprenticeship, Certificate and Post-Secondary Degree Programs – Sponsor: American Culinary Federation – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarships are open to exemplary students who are currently enrolled in an accredited, post-secondary college, with a major in either culinary or pastry arts, or be an ACFEF registered apprentice. www.acfchefs.org/ACF/Education/Scholarships/ACF/Education/Scholarships

AFCCE Scholarships – Sponsor: Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to college students undertaking a full-time undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited U.S. college or university with a major in engineering or science and related to the telecommunications field. afcce.org/scholarships/

Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship – Sponsor: Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to current high school seniors attending school in the United States. Program recognizes students for their capacity to lead and service, and their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org/apply/#programs

Combating Campus Issues Scholarship – Sponsor: Goldstein & Bashner – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to all students enrolled in a community college, junior college, undergrad or graduate institution located anywhere in the United States. Applicants must submit an essay explaining how they will raise public awareness about combating issues they have experienced on campus. www.eglaw.com/2020-combating-campus-issues-scholarship

Fraternal Scholarship – Sponsor: Catholic Order of Foresters – Amount: $5,000 ($1,250 for four years) – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to high school juniors and seniors who are members of the Catholic Order of Foresters. www.catholicforester.org/membership/scholarships

Geraldine “Polly’ Bednash Scholarship – Sponsor: American Association of Colleges of Nursing | CastleBranch – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students admitted or enrolled in a baccalaureate or higher degree nursing program at an AACN member institution affiliated with CastleBranch (see link for details). Applicants must also have at least a 3.2 GPA in current program or at last school attended. www.aacnnursing.org/Students/Financial-Aid-Scholarships/Geraldine-Polly-Bednash-Scholarship

Janie Moore Greene Scholarship Grant – Sponsor: NANPA Foundation – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in, or have been accepted to, an institution of higher education specializing in the study of photography. nanpafoundation.org/janie-moore-greene-scholarship-grant/

National Eagle Scout Association Scholarships – Sponsor: National Eagle Scout Association – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarships are open to high school seniors through college juniors who are Eagle Scouts. nesa.org/for-eagle-scouts/scholarships/

National Poetry Competition – Sponsor: The Poetry Society – Amount: Up to £5000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Competition is open to anyone aged 17 or over at the time of entering. International entries are welcome. Applicants must submit a previously unpublished single poem. poetrysociety.org.uk/competitions/national-poetry-competition/

Patriot’s Pen Competition – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Competition is open to students in grades 6-8 in the United States, its territories, and its possessions. Applicant must submit an essay on the following theme: “What is Patriotism to Me?” www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen/

RN to BSN Online Programs Scholarship Program – Sponsor: RN to BSN Online Programs

Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to nursing students who are currently attending a college or will be attending in the fall of 2020. www.rntobsnonlineprogram.com/nursing-scholarships/

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Competition – Sponsor: Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States – Amount: Up to $30,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Program is open to students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions. Applicants must submit a 3-5-minute essay on this year’s theme; “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” www.vfw.org/VOD/

Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $2,000 – Closing Date: October 31, 2020 – Description: Scholarship is open to students 13 years of age or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are currently enrolled (or will enroll no later than the fall of 2026) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. Applicant will need to submit a short response to a given prompt. www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/zombie-apocalypse-scholarship

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities.