Tacoma City Council Member Hines Applauds Proposed Micro Shelter Site

TACOMA, WA – While campaigning in 2019, I heard from our neighbors that housing and homelessness were the biggest concerns for residents in District 1. As we work on developing long term solutions to address homelessness and to serve our unhoused neighbors, I am proud that we have community partners like First Christian Church stepping forward to work with us.

In observing the work of the Low Income Housing Institute on the Hilltop and the Eastside, I know that they will be good partners and neighbors. I live a little over a block away from the proposed location, and I look forward to being directly involved in the community outreach and engagement required of this project.

I know many of my neighbors will have questions and over the weeks ahead, and there will be a robust outreach period, to understand those questions and answer them. I look forward to City staff bringing forward a full plan and more information in the coming weeks.

During this time of uncertainty, I think it is important to support projects that can help members of our community find stability, and as we approach cold inclement weather these sites become even more important.