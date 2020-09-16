Sound Credit Union Helping Washington Wildfire Victims

Sound Credit Union and the American Red Cross Northwest Region are partnering to support victims of the Washington state wildfires.

As Sound continues to live its purpose of standing with its members, team members and community through all waves of life, Sound is working with the Red Cross to help raise funds to assist victims of the wildfires in Washington state.

Beginning Monday, Sound members, team members, and the community can donate at a Sound branch (by appointment only or drive-thru), by calling the Sound contact center (800.562.8130), or online by visiting soundcu.com/wawildfires.

“Many of our members and team members have felt the impact of these wildfires,” said Jennifer Reed, VP of Public Relations, “We are proud to partner with the Red Cross to help those affected. We hope that together, with the support of the community, we can help those in need. This is one way Sound continues to live our purpose of standing with community through all waves of life.”

Sound will match all donations collected, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000. Donations can be made from September 14, 2020, through October 31, 2020. 100% of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Washington Wildfire relief fund.