PARK(ing) Day 2020: Open Space and Public Right of Way

The goal is the same as it has been for 15 years: to call attention to the need for more urban open space, generate discussion and debate around how public space is utilized, and to improve the quality of urban habitat. This year Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day will take place Friday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11th and Pacific where we will host one mini-park along with a virtual discussion. The four panel discussions are designed to generate conversation around public space and how we might use it differently.

10 a.m. – What is Park(ing) Day and why does it matter? Park(ing) Day is now nearly 15 years old – what is it and why do we keep doing it? How can we make changes in the right of way through the year and what policy changes are needed to make that happen?

2020 has highlighted the importance of streets for all. While we build opportunities for open streets and new design, what are we doing to address racism and ageism in our streets? How can we address underlying systems of inequity with street design? Noon – Open Streets for Transportation Closing streets to vehicle traffic and opening them to people-powered transportation has been popular around the country during COVID-19, and many cities have done regular “open streets” events throughout previous summers. What are the benefits to these one-time events and how can prohibiting vehicles support long-term change?

Closing streets to vehicle traffic and opening them to people-powered transportation has been popular around the country during COVID-19, and many cities have done regular “open streets” events throughout previous summers. What are the benefits to these one-time events and how can prohibiting vehicles support long-term change? 1 p.m. – Open Streets for Restaurants and Commerce The City of Tacoma released a pilot program this year to make it easier for businesses and restaurants to operate in the city right of way – on the sidewalk or the street. How has this program been going? How has it supported people and businesses? And how can we do more of this in the future?

Join us via Zoom (shorturl.at/evyOW) or Facebook Live for conversations every hour on the hour. Tacoma’s 2020 PARK(ing) Day, organized by Downtown On the Go, is sponsored by Metro Parks Tacoma, BCRA and BLRB.

For more information on Tacoma’s PARK(ing) Day visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (#PARKingday2020).