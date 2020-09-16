Letter: Mike Pellicciotti, a better choice for State Treasurer

Submitted by Linda Hood, University Place.

Many voters neglect to vote the entire ballot because they don’t know enough about down ballot candidates. I am writing to encourage Washington voters to take a close look at the two State Treasurer candidates.

The State Treasurer manages 100 billion dollars of the state’s money and allocates investments including pension and student savings funds. Washingtonians deserve a State Treasurer who can perform these duties objectively, without corporate entanglements.

Mike Pellicciotti has never taken corporate donations. Duane Davison has accepted thousands of dollars from corporations, including the banking industry and companies in which he invests state funds. As LD 30 Representative Mike has sponsored the 2019 “Corporate Crime Act”, increasing the financial penalty for corporate crime and the “Disclose Act”, which made campaign donation sources public information.

As an Assistant AG Mike Pellicciotti managed the return of over $30 million to taxpayers from corporate healthcare fraud. The incumbent State Treasurer has attended only 3 of the last 20 State Investment Board meetings. Mike promises to attend these crucial meetings. Mike Pellicciotti will work for the citizens of Washington State and will not be beholden to corporate interests.