Harrison Preparatory School recognized for performance in statewide study

Harrison Preparatory School has been recognized by the Center for Educational Effectiveness (CEE) as one of the highest performing schools in Washington state for students of color and low income students.

After analyzing data from more than 2,100 schools in the state, CEE has invited Harrison Prep and 32 other schools to participated in phase two of a research study focused on identifying impactful programs and strategies to improve learning for Washington’s Black, Latinx and low-income students.

These schools were selected based on performance in seven key measures: attendance, English language acquisition, ELA assessment scores, math assessment scores, high school readiness, curriculum rigor and graduation rates.



“I’m extremely proud of Harrison Prep,” said principal Kevin Rupprecht. “This recognition and our participation in phase two of the study is a testament to the hard work of our students, staff and families.”



Each of the schools advancing to phase two of the study showed performance for students of color and low income students at a rate significantly higher than similar students across the state. Phase two of the study will determine how these schools are finding success by examining the programs, practices and systems that are leading to high levels of student performance.

The study, “Educational Landscape and Systems Analysis of Washington State,” is a partnership between CEE and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is expected to be completed in spring 2021.



Detailed information about the study can be found on CEE’s website.