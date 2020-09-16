Being Rose & Growing Older – Life in the Pink – Film Review

I read the teaser about “Being Rose” several times on Prime over the past six months. Starring Cybill Sheppard, not one of my favorite actresses, but the story line read like it had possibilities. I think Sheppard got her first taste of stardom as Miss Memphis. She is best known for the films “The Last Picture Show” (1971), Elaine May’s “The Heartbreak Kid” (1972), Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” (1976), and Woody Allen’s “Alice” (1990). On TV she starred in the sitcom “Cybill,” which ran for three years from January 2, 1995, to July 13, 1998. Sheppard was born in 1950.

The story line: An older woman, who has lost her husband just a year before learns that she has a life threatening illness. She decides to go on a solo road trip by bus and brings along her motorized wheel chair. Writer/Director Rod McCall does a great job of connecting with the audience as he shows us the beautiful smiles of friends as well as the vistas of New Mexico. Not since seeing the “Tao of Steve” have I ever wanted to visit New Mexico more.

It was nice seeing James Brolin as the old cowboy, Max. I also thought I recognized sexy singer and song writer Chaka Khan, but I was wrong. I failed to recognize an older and heavier Pam Grier, a Black goddess of the early 70s. Grier played Lily, a Corvette driving, pot smoking, new friend. The film’s approach to acceptance and race was subtle and effective. The interaction between Rose and a New Mexico patrolman was heartwarming. We are reminded that our lives and how we live them affects more than just those we gather around us. We touch everyone we come into contact with.

After watching the film I told Peg I had just seen “Being Rose.” She just looked at me like she had misheard me, so I repeated, not “La Vie en Rose,” but “Being Rose.” La Vie en Rose (life in pink) isn’t that far off, however. There are a number of pink hues to be seen in the film.

One reviewer gave the film five stars out of ten and remarked, “This movie could’ve used a little levity.” Although the movie is about loss, it actually had two very funny scenes, you’ll see one in the trailer – imdb.com/video/vi1950071321?ref_=tt_pv_vi_aiv_1

Being Rose was a nice movie. It made me think. It made me want to visit New Mexico. It made me laugh. It made me want to share. Nine Stars!