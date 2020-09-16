Annie Wright Schools Promote Grace Finch to Senior Leadership Team

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Annie Wright Schools announced the promotion of Grace Finch, Director of Development, to serve on the schools’ Senior Leadership Team. Finch will continue in her existing position, assuming a new title and now reporting to Head of Schools Jake Guandola.

Finch joined Annie Wright Schools in 2016 as Philanthropy Director. She has more than ten years of experience in fundraising and event management, previously serving as the South Sound Fundraising Manager for the American Diabetes Association and Washington Chapter Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Finch earned a BA in Art History and Visual Culture Studies from Whitman College before returning to Tacoma where she worked at the Tacoma Art Museum prior to beginning her career in development.

“Annie Wright Schools seek to establish a culture of philanthropy inclusive of all constituencies,” said Finch. “I am excited to implement programming that celebrates major gifts and planned giving alongside existing efforts to build the strength of annual giving and invite the support of our broader community through events like the annual Gator Gala auction.”

As Director of Development, Finch is responsible for all aspects of Annie Wright Schools’ philanthropy program including fundraising events; alumni, donor and parent relations; capital campaigns; Gators Give and All in for Annie, the schools’ annual giving programs; major gifts; and planned giving. As a member of Annie Wright’s Senior Leadership Team, Finch is committed to advancing Annie Wright’s mission and key characteristics and is collectively responsible for the daily operations, oversight, and leadership of the schools.

“The growth of our Senior Leadership Team reflects that of Annie Wright Schools,” shared Jake Guadnola, Head of Annie Wright Schools. “Promoting Grace’s strong experience and philanthropic perspective to our administrative team will serve AWS well. Now more than ever, fundraising and donor relations play a critical role in Annie Wright’s continued success as a nonprofit and premier educational institution.”

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.