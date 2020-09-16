It doesn’t take long when talking to Scott Knox to understand just how passionate he is about Puget Sound and developing that love in others.

Scott began working on special projects for the1 district part-time before starting his career as the Point Defiance Marina supervisor in 2009. His duties included serving on teams involved with capital improvements to the complex and for a time as a staff liaison with the Nature and Environment Advisory Council.

Among the most dramatic changes he says he’s seen during his time with the District is sheer volume of people taking advantage of our beautiful waterfront. To complement the substantial improvements made possible at the marina through the District’s 2005 and 2014 bonds, Scott and the marina staff developed a number of classes and programs that contributed to the increase in people fishing, boating, hiking, and simply appreciating our waterfront.

When asked about a moment that made him proud, Scott reflected on the times when he volunteered to work the phone banks for the District’s 2010 levy and 2014 bond. He was fairly new when he volunteered for the first campaign and remembers a feeling pride as he heard firsthand from community members about how much they appreciate Tacoma’s parks and how they demonstrated that through their support of both.

While he will miss watching people enjoying the waterfront and the many dedicated staff who he has appreciated working with, he says the one thing he won’t miss is having to deal with abandoned and derelict vessels tied off for extended periods at the docks.

So, what will Scott (who few coworkers knew played guitar for rock bands in the 70s!) do with his time in retirement? He says he will be focusing on exploring new opportunities… and relaxing…particularly at the helm of his pontoon boat while enjoying Puget Sound.

The post After more than a decade serving Point Defiance Marina customers, Scott Knox now enjoys being one appeared first on Metro Parks Tacoma.