34 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed September 16

On Sept. 16, we confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 7,261 cases and 162 deaths.

We have reported 496 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 55.0. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 35.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 57.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 43.1% in the last two weeks.

We updated our testing graphs to include additional negative tests Madigan Hospital has provided since March 2020, which decreased the test positivity rate of 0.2-1.0% each week.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.