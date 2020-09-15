Vet Clinic, Sep ’20

New resources for military veterans…

•More than 5 million military family members, retirees are getting new ID cards

www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2020/08/24/more-than-5-million-military-family-members-retirees-are-getting-new-id-cards/

•Agencies hire more vets than anyone else. They also lose more.

www.federaltimes.com/management/hr/2020/08/26/agencies-hire-more-vets-than-anyone-else-they-also-lose-more/

•New Best for Vets: Employers rankings for 2020

www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/2020/08/18/new-best-for-vets-employers-rankings-for-2020/

•Veterans fit into the tech industry’s New Collar Workers movement

www.militarytimes.com/opinion/commentary/2020/08/22/veterans-fit-into-the-tech-industrys-new-collar-workers-movement/

•Vets with disability ratings can get lifetime access to over 400 national parks for free — here’s how

www.militarytimes.com/off-duty/military-culture/2019/11/05/vets-with-disability-ratings-can-get-lifetime-access-to-over-400-national-parks-for-free-heres-how/

•How VA Helps Veteran business owners

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/76929/how-va-helps-veteran-business-owners/

•Annie text message program guides Veterans during COVID-19 pandemic

www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/76272/annie-text-message-program-guides-veterans-covid-19-pandemic/

•Post office officials backtrack on service changes that delayed veterans’ prescriptions

www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/08/18/post-office-officials-backtrack-on-service-changes-that-delayed-veterans-prescriptions/

•This group speaks for the forgotten vets that ‘nobody hears’

rebootcamp.militarytimes.com/news/transition/2018/11/19/this-group-speaks-for-the-forgotten-vets-that-nobody-hears/

•Women Veterans: Organizations & Websites for Women Veterans

womenvetsusa.org/benefits-services/organizations/women-veterans.php