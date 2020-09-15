Unhealthy air causes construction pauses along the Hilltop Tacoma Link route this week

Because of the unhealthy air conditions, some crews are not working along the Hilltop Tacoma Link route until the air quality improves. The crews installing track are not working on Monday, and may not work on other days, depending on the air quality. Other crews continue to install utilities. The following work is anticipated for this week but could change based on health and safety considerations.

Later this week, crews will continue installing track near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General on Division Avenue from J Street to the K St./Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection and on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please access the Baker Center from S. L St. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street, utilities at S. 7th Street and MLK Jr. Way, and a concrete pad for the traction power substation on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way. Crews will continue installing stormwater utilities on N. 2nd Street between Yakima Ave. and N. I Street, as well as on Commerce St. near S. 7th St. Crews continue installing track in the Stadium curve.

Looking ahead, the contractor will install curved rail in the Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way intersection late this week or next week, which will close MLK Jr. Way in both directions between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St. Crews will install stormwater pipes on E. 25th St. near the operations and maintenance facility next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 15th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of September 14

Where

Commerce Street from Theater District Station to S. 7th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

N. 2nd Street from Yakima Avenue to the alley – street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

N. K St. and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed at N. K St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th Street west of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.