Retiring with 36 Years as a Keeper at Northwest has Left an Indelible Mark on Ed Cleveland

Ed Cleveland was hired as a full-time keeper at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in 1984. Before coming to Northwest Trek, Ed worked for the State of Idaho as a wildlife biologist aid and in St. Louis as a hoof stock keeper. Ed always had a passion for the Northwest and native wildlife and when he heard about an opening at Northwest Trek he applied.

Over the years, Ed has worked with every animal in every area of the park and eventually became Northwest Trek’s Head Keeper. Most recently, he was named Assistant Curator.

During his time at Northwest Trek, Ed has seen the park grow and open new exhibits, from cat country and bears to the wolverine and bald eagle exhibits. Ed has hand-raised moose calves and bison calves, and says those are among his most memorable experiences. He will miss the moose the most — and the view of Mt. Rainier on his drive into work from Olympia to Eatonville. But, he won’t miss that long drive every day!

One of Ed’s biggest influences at Northwest Trek was former deputy director Dave Ellis. Ed says Dave Meadows has been one of his greatest coworkers and his sounding board for everything.

Ed loves to cook and hopes to spend more time cooking in retirement. He also plans to work on several house projects, spend more time with family, and renew his old passion for fishing. Once his wife retires, the two plan to travel more.

