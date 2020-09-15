Help Caring for Kids!

Caring for Kids has been working all summer moving and preparing to go back to school. Along with distributing almost 1,000 backpacks and school supplies in May, we have now packed 3,536 backpacks with school supplies and hygiene products. Volunteers have delivered them to the schools. We now have requests for 871 school supply bank orders along with ongoing clothing bank orders, as many as 21 in one day. Emergency food bags are also being distributed.

With fundraising events being cancelled and losing funding because of other issues like food, housing and utilities being more important, we are asking for help from our community. With over 7,000 kids in need, we have to continue what we are doing. There is no paid staff and all the money goes to help our kids in need.

If you would like to help us, donations can be sent to Caring for Kids, 237 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466.

Question 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net