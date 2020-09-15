Get One Last Glimpse of 2020’s University Place Garden Tour Stops

In case you missed them earlier, here is your last chance to view the seven magical gardens that were a part of this year’s virtual Garden Tour organized by the U.P. Historical Society. These virtual tours offer stunning ground and aerial views of each garden, as well as interviews with their owners and Pierce County Master Gardener Alice Dionne. From highly sculpted to informal by design, these gardens feature a variety of flora, water features, terracing and even a fairy or two.

Special thanks to each of our Garden Tour hosts who so graciously allowed us to sneak a peek at these magnificent spaces:

U.P. Historical Society’s Curran Apple Orchard

Dick and Patti Hutchison’s Terraced Gardens

Carole Henderson’s Japanese Garden

Linda Bird’s Fairy Garden

Dani Griswold’s 35 House

Evonne and Sam Ryken’s “Secret Garden”

Howard Dempsey’s Memory Lane North

The response to this year’s free virtual tours has been outstanding. Thank you again to the generous sponsors who made it possible: Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Avenue Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling.