Fircrest Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect responsible for skimming several thousands of dollars from multiple victims’ bank accounts.

On August 22 and August 23, 2020, the pictured suspect was seen making numerous cash withdrawals from bank accounts at an ATM machine at the TAPCO Credit Union located at 112th and Canyon Rd. The suspect stole over $8000 from 25 victims’ accounts using the victim’s debit card numbers and PIN numbers. The unidentified suspect was seen driving a white sedan during all of the transactions.

Investigators determined that on August 9, 2020, the same unidentified suspect had placed a skimming device on an ATM outside a TAPCO Credit Union on 19th St. S. in the City of Fircrest. The suspect returned to the bank six days later and removed the device. During both incidents he was seen driving a blue SUV.

Receive up to $1000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in this case.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS. All Callers will remain anonymous

The post Fircrest Police Need Your Help appeared first on City of Fircrest.