Annie Wright Schools Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools.

Annie Wright Schools seniors Nelson Athow, Eli Dugan and Ava Filiss have been named as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. The students were among only five in Tacoma to achieve the honor.

The National Merit Scholarship Program, established in 1955, is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. High school students enter the competition by taking the PSATs.

Annie Wright Schools National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists, L-R: Nelson, Eli, Ava

Honorees were in the top 1% of highest scores on the 2019 PSAT, taken by 1.5 million high school juniors. Most semifinalists go on, through an application process and continued high achievement, to become finalists, eligible to receive scholarships that together total more than $30 million.

Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School, delivering IB programs in every division. Learn more at www.aw.org.