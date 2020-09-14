U.P. Economic Development Commission Vacancy

Just a reminder that the City of University Place Economic Development Advisory Commission (EDAC) has a vacant position and a volunteer is needed to fill the spot.

The Economic Development Advisory Commission is comprised of seven citizens that advocate for the implementation of the Economic Development Strategic Action Plan as adopted by the City Council. It serves as a sounding board for various business community interests, and as the “eyes and ears” for the City in the business community.

The Commission also occasionally participates in community outreach efforts to share information on economic development initiatives that impact the University Place community.

Visit the EDAC webpage for more information and to apply or email CityClerk@CityofUP.com. The vacancy will remain open until filled.