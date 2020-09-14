Tacoma City Council to Consider Resolution on September 15 Launching New ‘Virtual Forum’

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 15, the Tacoma City Council will consider Resolution 40652, amending Rule 9 of the Council’s Rules of Procedure which addresses public comment and public forum. Its intended goal is to increase opportunities for public feedback to the Council, helping inform their policy decisions.

Resolution 40652 is co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards, At-Large Council Member Lillian Hunter and District 2 Council Member Robert Thoms.



If Resolution 40652 is approved by the Council on September 15:

A new virtual community event, Virtual Forum, will take place the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 PM, or promptly following the adjournment of the regular Council meeting should it extend beyond 6 PM. Virtual Forum shall start September 22 and last as long as the COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency and associated restrictions that have become necessary to curb the spread of the virus are in place. During Virtual Forum, items of discussion shall be limited to matters over which the City Council has jurisdiction.



Verbal public comment will be restored at the beginning of each Council meeting for items on the agenda starting September 22.



The July 7 reinstatement, and July 14 return, of Community Forum on the second Tuesday of each month will also be formalized. During Community Forum, items of discussion shall continue to be limited to matters over which the City Council has jurisdiction.

While the COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency and associated restrictions that have become necessary to curb the spread of the virus are in place:

Those who would like to provide verbal public comment for items on the agenda may do so by pressing the “raise hand” button near the bottom of their Zoom window or *9 on their phone. Their name or last four digits of their phone number will then be called out when it is their turn to speak.



Those who would prefer to provide written public comment for items on the agenda may continue to do so by emailing cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org on Tuesday before 4 PM prior to that evening’s City Council meeting. Comments will then be compiled and sent to the City Council, and also posted at cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Access details for all Council meetings are available here.

Updates on City facilities, including the administrative offices at the Tacoma Municipal Building complex (747 Market St. and 733 Market St.), are available here.



Information on the City’s response to COVID-19 is available at cityoftacoma.org/coronavirus.