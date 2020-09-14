Pierce County takes steps to have Electron Dam removed

Citing the inexcusable environmental harm caused by irresponsible management of the Electron Dam, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has issued a letter imposing a series of mitigation steps the owners must take. Working with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Dammeier’s ultimate goal is to remove the 12-foot tall wooden dam from the Puyallup River.

“The harm caused by this obsolete, 116-year-old dam in a river that supports threatened salmon runs far exceeds any possible benefit the owners might claim,” said Dammeier. “Electron Hydro deliberately placed artificial turf full of crumb rubber into the river, and that’s simply unacceptable. The damage to future salmon runs is impossible to measure.”

The Puyallup River Watershed is home to the only spring Chinook salmon run in the region, as well as other fish species. Chinook salmon are a critical food source to orca whales.

The letter sent to Electron Hydro indicates the County’s previously issued stop work order will remain in effect and requires the company to immediately stabilize the site, remove the potentially toxic artificial turf and buried concrete culverts, along with a long list of other obligations.

While specifying the series of mandated steps to mitigate the severe environmental damage caused by Electron Hydro, the County Executive intends to move forward with all parties and agencies involved to have the dam removed as soon as possible.