PCSRA hosts Carolyn Petersen, Washington State Librarian”s “20 Books in 20 Minutes”, Sept. 17

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Corresponding Secretary, Pierce County School Retirees Association.

Please join Carolyn Petersen and members of the Pierce County School Retirees Association when they meet virtually on Thursday, September 17th at noon. The official title of Carolyn’s presentation is “20 Books in 20 Minutes, Books to Enrich our lives in a Pandemic”. In her role as a Washington State Librarian in Olympia she developed a talent for reviewing books. She will be featuring 10 fiction and 10 Non-Fiction titles. Carolyn’s last fun and informative presentation received rave reviews. We wanted to spend more time with her and learn more! If you are a reader her presentation will delight you! And you will come a way with a whole new reading list.

Carolyn will be joining virtually. You can join and see her via Zoom or you can join us by telephone. And if you want to learn how to Zoom Carolyn’s Technical Advisor will be available to assist us in practicing (and troubleshooting) our Zoom techniques the day before, on Wednesday , September 16th at noon. Come practice with us.

Have some fun and learn more about the PCSRA, a non profit organization that supports both retired and active educators.. Join us online for our Monthly meetings with thought provoking speakers. Details for Zoom and Phone in will be posted on the WSSRA Facebook Page and are available by request.

Instructions for Zoom “Tech support” meeting on Wednesday, September 16th at noon:

Option A – Telephone 1 253 215 8782 and use ID 870 6514 8251 and then enter Passcode 830640

Option B – Google Zoom and click on “Join a meeting” on upper right and use ID 870 6514 8251 and enter Passcode 830640

Instructions for Program on Thursday, September 17th at noon “20 Books in 20 Minutes”

Option A – Telephone 1 253 215 8782 and use ID 882 4836 9904 and then enter Passcode 786221

Option B – Google Zoom and click on “Join a meeting” on upper right and use ID 882 4836 9904 and enter Passcode 786221