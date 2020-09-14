Parks remain open for recreation this fall

Pierce County has amazing parks and programs, offered by many providers, to help residents stay local as well as remain active and healthy this fall. Activities being offered meet the Phase 2 ‘Safe Start’ Plan, which supports family-based, small-group, and outdoor recreation.

All park and recreation providers urge residents to continue to limit stays, avoid crowds, wear masks, practice six-foot distancing, and limit contact while visiting our parks or participating in programs. Please stay local and have a back-up plan if your park or activity of choice is too crowded.

During Phase 2, residents can stay active in many ways. For example:

Play golf, tennis, and pickleball in groups of up to four.

Utilize trails, while remaining socially distanced. We recommend you walk, bike, or hike in lesser known and less crowded locations.

Participate in instructional and fitness classes virtually or in groups of five or less.

Visit playgrounds while following hygiene and sharing protocols.

Go to a local farmer’s market.

Enjoy drive-in and drive-through events, such as Pierce County’s Haunted Headlights at Frontier Park, Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park, and Wild Drive at Northwest Trek.

Explore nature and do interactive exploration in parks (like the Agents of Discovery program).

Meet up at a park for small group activities (check out Pierce County’s Meet Me in the Park, an inclusive recreation option currently open for Fall registration).

Use skateparks, BMX parks, outdoor basketball courts, or mountain-biking facilities as long as they don’t become overcrowded.

Sign up for family-friendly pre-registered events, tours, and activities hosted by your local park provider; pre-ticketing is required for most.

While sport and recreation teams can currently host practices by permit with approved safety plans, sport leagues, games and tournaments are not authorized by any park and recreation provider until Pierce County moves into Phase 3 of the Safe Start Plan. Teams may not use public athletic facilities for any form of competition at this time.

Contact each park agency directly for specifics on programming, permits, rentals, park operating hours, and park restrictions. Be sure to check back regularly for new, innovative opportunities as well.

City of Lakewood Parks

cityoflakewood.us/parks-and-recreation

Key Pen Parks

Keypenparks.com

PenMet Parks

PenMetParks.org

Metro Parks Tacoma

Metroparkstacoma.org

Pierce County Parks

piercecountywa.org/Parks

City of Puyallup Parks

cityofpuyallup.org/Parks