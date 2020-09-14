Learn to cook from chefs in Japan, Peru, and Portugal

You’re invited to join Clover Park Technical College for a virtual celebration. Each year the Clover Park Technical College Foundation hosts our annual Scholarship Celebration Dinner. Proceeds from this event make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to CPTC and its students. Our 2020 Scholarship Celebration will be held virtually, and you’re invited to join the fun.

To kick off this exciting event, please join us in supporting students by registering for a virtual cooking class. You’ll still get dinner (or can just grab a glass of wine and watch) but will get the added fun of learning from one of our international chefs through The Table Less Traveled! Below you’ll find three chefs you can join live from Japan, Peru, and Portugal with their specialty dishes. Registration space for these classes is limited and open NOW!

Join Chef Tomoko in Japan to make Gyoza

Cook along with Chef Tomoko live in Osaka to learn how to make GYOZA – mouthwatering, crunchy, crispy pan-fried dumplings! Follow along from the comfort of your own kitchen! Class date 10/13 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. PST. Schedule your class today! Learn more and sign up here.

Join Chef Nacho in Peru to make Lomo Saltado

Learn how to make one of Peru’s most famous dishes, Lomo Saltado – a beef and vegetable stir-fry complete with the perfect Peruvian accompaniments! You will receive an ingredient list in advance, and you can cook along with Chef Nacho from your own kitchen! Vegetarian substitutions are welcome too. Class date 10/15 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. PST. Schedule your class today! Learn more and sign up here.

Join Chef Ana Live in Portugal to make Pastel de Nata

Join us for a social distance brunch! Learn to make Pastel de Nata – a creamy, caramelized egg custard nestled in a crispy, flaky pastry! You will receive an ingredient list in advance, and cook along from the comfort of your own kitchen! A great vegetarian option! Class date 10/17 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. PST. Schedule your class today! Learn more and sign up here.