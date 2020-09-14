Jeannie Marsh retires after 27 years of caring service at Northwest Trek

Jeannie Marsh began her career at Northwest Trek as a seasonal food service employee in 1993, becoming a career employee two years later. She served as the food service lead from 1993 to 2004, the membership and development coordinator from 2004 to 2017, and most recently as the customer & administrative support specialist.

Jeannie says she will miss the people she’s worked with over the years, the animals and the beautiful park. She also will miss seeing the light in visitors’ eyes when they see their favorite animals.

Jeannie has seen many changes at Northwest Trek over the years, including the additions of Kids’ Trek, Eagle Passage, the wolf, fox and wolverine exhibits, and the Zip Wild courses. She has also seen Northwest Trek get its very own full-time veterinarian, Dr. Allison Case, and is grateful for the high quality of care she provides to the animals.

Jeannie says she will miss all of her coworkers, but is especially thankful to Penny Ridge, Tiffany Helm, Dan Belting, Donna Powell, Keriann Cockrell, Tyra Larson, Dave Ellis and Earl Blomberg for their support and friendship over the years.

In retirement, Jeannie plans to enjoy coffee on her deck every morning, spend more time with her husband and dogs, and take road trips to look for her perfect, forever home in either Northern Arizona or Michigan. She’s also looking forward to no alarm clock and gardening to her heart’s content.

