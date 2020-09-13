UPTV Brings Home More Awards

The City of U.P. received two Awards of Distinction from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) during its 35th Annual Government Programming Awards (GPA) online event.

UPTV was recognized in the Public Affairs category for the “State of the City” video which was hosted by 2018-2019 Mayor Kent Keel and highlighted the City’s accomplishments in 2019, while “University Place Imagine2045” was recognized in the Interview/Talk Show category. UPTV also received an Award of Honor in the Edited Community Event Coverage category for “National Night Out.”

In all, Washington stations took home a total of 24 Awards of Excellence, 31 Awards of Distinction and 12 Awards of Honor. Pierce County TV won the Overall Excellence award—the highest national honor—for organizations with operating budgets from $500,000 to $1 million.

“Pierce County TV provides most of our video support and expertise and we could not be prouder of them,” said Linda Seesz, Communications and IT manager for the City of University Place. “They have been in the running for this award in previous years but this year they finally got their well-deserved moment in the spotlight. Our only regret is that we could not be together to celebrate with them.”

The NATOA program honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. This year NATOA received more than 550 entries submitted by local governments across the country, covering everything from videography, social media, community events, public affairs, election coverage and more.