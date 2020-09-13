Seaquist Announces State of the County Address

Submitted by Larry Seaquist for Pierce County Executive campaign.

Larry Seaquist, candidate for Pierce County Executive, will offer a virtual State of the County address Tuesday, September 15th at 6pm. “We are at a crossroads,” said Seaquist. “With the pandemic still out of control, unemployment still high, and our democracy at risk from the dysfunctional politics coming from the White House, it is important that we are able to steer Pierce County through these crises and build a better future for everyone.”

Joined by Congressman Derek Kilmer, Pierce County Councilmembers Derek Young and Marty Campbell, plus Council candidates Sarah Rumbaugh, Jani Hitchen, and Ryan Mello, Seaquist will provide a net assessment of the State of the County and a comprehensive strategy for moving forward.

“Pierce County has enormous potential,” said Seaquist. “At a time when many wonder if our country still works, I’m confident that here in Pierce County we have the opportunity to firmly corral the virus, provide training and education to bootstrap our economy into the 21st century, reconnect planning to local and long term needs, and develop a new style of open interactive county government – all based on the key principles of economic and social justice.”

