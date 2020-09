Ahh, man. Pacific Grill in downtown has announced it is closing permanently. Here is a message from owner Gordon Naccarato of Naccarato Restaurant Group. I will miss this place so much. “TACOMA, WASHINGTON, September 10, 2020 – With a heavy heart, The Naccarato RestaurantGroup (NRG) announces the permanent closure of Pacific Grill restaurant & Pacific […]

