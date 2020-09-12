Local Transit Agencies Join National Commitment for Safe Transportation

Six Puget Sound area transit agencies have joined agencies across the nation to commit to industry best practices for safe transportation during the COVID-19 crisis.

Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit have all committed to a health and safety program developed by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) in response to public concerns about riding transit during the pandemic.

The APTA Health & Safety Commitments Program was developed after asking transit users from across the country what measures would make them feel more confident riding public transportation amid concerns about COVID-19. Respondents wanted transit agencies and fellow passengers to support four broad commitments:

Following public health guidelines from official sources.

Cleaning and disinfecting transit vehicles frequently, and requiring face coverings and other protections.

Keeping passengers informed and empowered to choose the safest times and routes to ride.

Putting health first by requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or feel ill.

In this program, APTA has created specific commitments that can be applied nationwide. In turn, each agency will develop its own plan that may go beyond the national commitments and fit its riders and community.

In coming weeks, the local agencies will document and communicate how their existing health and safety plans meet or exceed the APTA commitments. All agencies have been operating in accordance with local, state and national health guidance, but each agency has nuances that distinguish their service and associated policies and practices.

