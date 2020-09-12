Leslie Moe retires after 31 years at the Zoo and memorable up close encounters with our animals

Leslie Moe started her career at Point Defiance Zoo working in food service in 1989. She worked in food service for 13 years, then finance for five years, followed by visitor services for the last 13 years.

Leslie says she will miss the incredible view from the Zoo in the mornings, the children coming in excited to see their favorite animals, and all of her coworkers. But she won’t miss working those cold nights at Zoolights!

Some of her favorite memories include touching a beluga whale and ET’s whiskers behind-the-scenes, spending time with a clouded leopard cub, doing an Eye-to-Eye shark dive, and experiencing the opening of the Pacific Seas Aquarium.

Leslie says one of her greatest work achievements has been training and coaching many young adults. In her free time, Leslie donates blood as often as she can, in honor of her dad and late husband.

Some of Leslie’s biggest mentors at the Zoo are Donna Powell and former MPT executive director Jack Wilson.

In retirement, Leslie is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She is moving to Graham and plans to spend more time working in her garden. She hopes to take more daytrips and longer weekend trips.

