Initial unemployment benefit claims increased while continued claims decreased during week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5

During the week of August 30 through September 5, there were 20,006 initial regular unemployment claims (up 10.1 percent from the prior week) and 531,425 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 6.5 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
- Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 299 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
- Regular continuing claims decreased over the previous week while initial claims applications for Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) all increased over the week.
ESD paid out over $177.7 million for 356,680 individual claims – a decrease of $1.2 million and 609 less individuals compared to the prior week.
|Unemployment claim type
|Week ofAugust 30-September 5
|Week ofAugust 23-August 29
|Week ofAugust 16-August 22
|Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims
|20,006
|18,172
|18,389
|Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims
|4,943
|4,590
|4,256
|Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims
|7,405
|6,109
|6,011
|Continued/ongoing weekly claims
|499,071
|539,782
|540,225
|Total claims
|531,425
|568,653
|568,881
For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.
