The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Initial unemployment benefit claims increased while continued claims decreased during week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5

By Leave a Comment

During the week of August 30 through September 5, there were 20,006 initial regular unemployment claims (up 10.1 percent from the prior week) and 531,425 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 6.5 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). 

  • Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 299 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
  • Regular continuing claims decreased over the previous week while initial claims applications for Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) all increased over the week.

ESD paid out over $177.7 million for 356,680 individual claims – a decrease of $1.2 million and 609 less individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim typeWeek ofAugust 30-September 5Week ofAugust 23-August 29Week ofAugust 16-August 22
Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims20,00618,17218,389
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims4,9434,5904,256
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims7,4056,1096,011
Continued/ongoing weekly claims499,071539,782540,225
Total claims531,425568,653568,881

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *