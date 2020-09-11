TPD Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Continues, Details Released

Submitted by Lt. Chris Westby, LPD Criminal Investigations Unit.

This investigation remains active after the booking of Antonio Bradley in the Pierce County Jail. The victim from the initial shooting in this case has stabilized but he is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot injuries. Ballistic evidence has been submitted for lab examination and reports continue to be compiled.

Through witness statements and officer interviews it appears as though officers arrived in the area of 40th and D Street to begin canvassing for witnesses to the original 911 call of shots fired. As they were initially beginning to investigate a male came out of a nearby residence and started advancing on and shooting at the officers with a pistol. The three officers that were on scene all returned fire at the suspect. The suspect went down next to a vehicle on scene and was taken into custody. Officers then rendered appropriate medical care and aid and helped transition the suspect into the care of arriving medics.

The Tacoma Police Department is releasing the identities of the three involved Officers:

Sergeant Brandon Mires is 37 years old and has been with the Tacoma Police Department for 12 years;

Police Patrol Specialist Sylvester Weaver is 61 years old and has been with the Tacoma Police Department for 29 years;

Officer Bret Terwilliger is 37 years old and has been with the Tacoma Police Department for 13 years.

All three officers are currently on paid administrative leave per Tacoma Police Department policy.