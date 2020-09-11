Tacoma Recall Election of 1970 + Awards topic of THS September meeting

Please join the Tacoma Historical Society for the September virtual meeting, which will be shared as a live broadcast on both YouTube and Facebook at 7pm on Monday, September 14.

The featured speaker will be board president Bill Baarsma, who will share some of his extensive research into Tacoma’s political history with the presentation: “The Great Tacoma Recall Election of September 15, 1970: And How it Transformed Tacoma Politics.”

Although the talk covers events from 50 years ago, the themes are remarkably timely – and Bill brings a combination of research and first-hand experience to bring the story to life!

The meeting will also include the presentation of Tacoma Historical Society’s annual awards, recognizing significant contributions to Tacoma history in a variety of areas. Be sure to tune in to be the first to learn who will be presented with our Murray Morgan Award, Alan C. Liddle Award, and Ronald E. Magden Award.