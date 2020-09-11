SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 in Tacoma reopens

TACOMA – There is good news to share for commuters who use the State Route 7 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

Early Thursday morning, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction completed work that shifted lanes of northbound I-5, allowing them to reopen the SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5.

In addition, the northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue is back to its original location, and all lanes of the I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 have reopened.

The changes bring the contractor one-step closer to finishing widening I-5 and completing the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Southbound HOV project.

As a reminder, crews have additional overnight lane closures planned for the rest of the week:

Thursday, Sept. 10

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 11

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road from 11:59 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.