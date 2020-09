Pour Me Bar & Bistro has opened. The 21-and-older-only restaurant and bar opened last week on the border of Graham and Puyallup/South Hill (Graham-allup? Graham-Hill?). That’s an area with a small but growing locally-owned restaurant scene. Hot tip: Oliver’s Fish and Chips in Graham announced it will reopen soon. Check its social media for updates. […]

