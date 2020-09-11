Safe Parking Coming to Pierce County Communities

Most everyone has heard about people living in their cars, trucks, vans, or RVs. Those people are just one towaway from complete collapse and perhaps even worse.

The Safe Parking program coming to Pierce County will offer a secure space to sleep overnight for vehicle residents and much more.

Community volunteer Jan Runbeck explains, how this new program will benefit our neighbors who have been living in their vehicles. “Our new Safe Parking Program will connect people to the services they need. This will allow them to get them off the streets and into safer living arrangements.”

Each parking lot will feature a specific demographic, ranging from families to single adults and RV dwellers to all women. Keeping everyone safe is the initial goal. The overall goal would be to offer rapid rehousing and case management in an effort to help transition program participants into employment and permanent housing.

“Initially it’s a safe place for people to park at night,” Runbeck said. “It will help them connect to services and housing, while offering a safe place for people to be at night while they are trying to get back on their feet.”

There are currently churches and other organizations that offer their parking lot every night as a haven for people who sleep in their vehicles.

Spaces would be reserved from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., as the Safe Parking Program provides confidential parking locations.

Runbeck says the has just been notified of funding for $150,000. She and Colin DeForrest (253-348-4596) will be coordinating volunteers, services structure. For more details or to volunteer your parking lot, please contact Runbeck via email.