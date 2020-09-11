The danger of wildfire in parks is real.

Because of excessive heat, high winds, and the prolonged dry spell, the state Department of Natural Resources now ranks wildfire risk as “very high/extreme” throughout the south Puget Sound, including Pierce County and neighboring King, Kitsap, Mason and Thurston counties.

In response, Metro Parks Tacoma has issued a burn ban for all parks. No open burning is allowed, regardless of whether charcoal briquettes or propane are used.

Metro Parks staff are posting signs and all stationary grills are wrapped to prevent use. Thank you for using extreme caution during this time. Please don’t hesitate to report smoke or fire to 911.

The post Protect our parks from the risk of catastrophic fire appeared first on Metro Parks Tacoma.