Poor air quality prompts facility closures

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality alert due to the wildfire smoke in the area. Among other things, the Clean Air Agency urges people to stay indoors and limit activities outside.

Accordingly, Metro Parks Tacoma is making operational changes to protect the health of our participants and staff.

The following facilities will close at 1 pm this afternoon:

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

Fort Nisqually

Park Restrooms

W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory

Point Defiance Marina: Boat lifts will be operational only No public access to Tackleshop No public boat rentals Public restroom will close at 1pm but locker tenants can get key to go in



A park-wide burn ban is still in effect. No open burning or grilling is allowed, regardless of whether charcoal briquettes or propane are used.

We are monitoring air quality levels and forecasts, and we will continue to make adjustments as needed. Please check back here for updated information.

Find out how to protect yourself and your family around wildlife smoke. Visit Tacoma Pierce County Health Department’s wildfire smoke web page:

www.tpchd.org/healthy-homes/outdoor-air-quality/wildfire-smoke

For current air quality conditions, advisories and forecasts, visit Puget Sound Clean Air Agency: pscleanair.gov/

