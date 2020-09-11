Pierce County Trails Conference — Sept. 30

Submitted by ForeverGreen Trails.

ForeverGreen Trails, a local nonprofit organization, is holding its annual Pierce County Trails Conference on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 from 2PM to 4:15PM. The conference will be online, and this year’s theme is “Trails for All: Equity, Access & Inclusion”.

“Issues of access and equity in active recreation and mobility are very real and disproportionately affect Black people, communities of color, and lower income individuals. It results in real harm by discouraging healthy activity or by subjecting people to less-safe conditions to recreate in or move through,” says Larry Leveen, Project and Communications Coordinator of ForeverGreen. “Experts in the field of trail planning and recreational programming will explore these issues and show how they matter and apply within Pierce County.” Trail project updates from all over the county will also be shared at the conference as well as Trail Awards for outstanding achievements. “The conference is a great opportunity for networking and sharing ideas and information about trail planning, construction, and promotion,” according to Dr. Jane Moore, Executive Director of ForeverGreen. “It’s relevant for anyone interested in outdoor activity and the health, mobility and economic benefits of trails.”

Pierce County Trails Conference 2020 Graphic

This year’s conference will also mark a transition of staff leadership for ForeverGreen Trails. Dr. Moore, who has served as Executive Director for the last nine years, is stepping down to enjoy her retirement and pursue her goal of seeing more of our nation’s parks and trails. The board of ForeverGreen Trails has hired Larry Leveen to fill her role in the organization. “Jane has been a great leader with deep institutional knowledge,” said board President Terry Reid. “She leaves some big shoes to fill, and Larry’s passion for trails, knowledge of government processes, and a familiarity with our mission and operations makes him the natural choice to succeed her.”

ForeverGreen Trails Logo

The Pierce County Trails Conference registration is $20 and includes an entry into a raffle. Prizes include a new bicycle, wine, coffee, and more. Additional raffle entries available during registration. Further details can be accessed on at www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-conference.