Pierce County fire marshal determines Graham fire accidental

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the 244th Command Fire in Graham was accidental when strong winds blew a tree down into power lines that caused very dry vegetation to catch fire.

The Sept. 7 fire led to a Level 3 evacuation of residents and the destruction of several buildings in the area. Graham Fire responded to the blaze and additional resources were called to the scene to provide support fighting the fire.

Crews were able to control the fire and by Wednesday, Sept. 9, Graham Fire & Rescue lifted the Level 3 evacuation notice and allowed people back to their properties.

Included is a link to a video of Graham Fire & Rescue explaining the cause of the fire.