JBLM transfers operation, care and maintenance of Fort Worden Post Cemetery to VA’s National Cemetery Administration

Joint Base Lewis-McChord transfered the operation, care and maintenance of the Fort Worden Post Cemetery, part of the Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend, Washington, to the VA’s National Cemetery Administration September 11.

This transfer initiative supports Presidential Executive Order dated March 13, 2017, and OMB Memo 17-22, regarding shared mission assignments across the Federal government for realignment and consolidation. JBLM has provided oversight and administrative support for all operations at the Fort Worden Cemetery since 1953. After the transfer is complete, Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, will provide management and oversight of Ft. Worden Post Cemetery.

“This cemetery is a place of sanctity where American veterans can rest in peace and never be forgotten,” said Donna Dahlstrom, JBLM Directorate of Public Works Cemetery Responsible Official. She added, “It has been a privilege to serve as its caretaker; trusted to watch over the final resting place of these heroes. Knowing it will be under the watchful care of the National Cemetery Administration gives us confidence this sacred ground will continue to memorialize and honor our veterans.”

“Fort Worden Post Cemetery has served the Port Townsend Community for 118 years,” said VA Tahoma National Cemetery Director Thomas Yokes. “We have been given a sacred trust to care for the graves and maintain the memory of the service members and families who have been laid to rest at Fort Worden Post Cemetery.”

There are a few gravesites still available at Fort Worden Post Cemetery. After September 11, VA’s eligibility requirements will apply. To make burial arrangements at Fort Worden Post Cemetery, or at any VA national cemetery, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117, or go www.va.gov/burials-memorials.

VA operates 144 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 41 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA’s national cemeteries. VA also provides funding to establish, expand, improve, and maintain 115 Veterans cemeteries in 47 states and territories including tribal trust lands, Guam, and Saipan. For Veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service.

For more information about the Fort Worden Cemetery, please visit www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/FtWorden.asp or call Tahoma National Cemetery at 425-413-9614.