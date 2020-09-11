Heck for Lt. Governor Extends Lead in Fundraising and Endorsements

September 9, the Denny Heck for Lt. Governor campaign announced it had raised $39,995 last week. With a people-powered, Corporate PAC-free campaign, Rep. Heck continued setting the pace and lapped his general election opponent’s fundraising.

The news comes as Rep. Heck builds on his momentum, having collected the endorsements of numerous progressive organizations following the August primary, including Young Democrats of Washington, the Newtown Action Alliance, and Olympia Indivisible.

“Our plan is simple: fight for the votes of every Washingtonian in every corner of the state. We think it’s working,” said Kelty Pierce, Rep. Heck’s campaign manager. “We’re honored to have the support of so many Washingtonians across our state who recognize that this public health and economic crisis demands leaders with deep experience and a lifelong commitment to service.”

Rep. Heck advanced to the general election for Lt. Governor after finishing first in the August primary. From Snohomish County to Spokane County, Rep. Heck won more votes than his general election opponent in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties.

The organizations that have endorsed Rep. Heck for Lt. Governor following the August primary include:

Young Democrats of Washington

Newtown Action Alliance

Lewis County Democrats, Skagit County Democrats, Kittitas County Democrats, Grays, Harbor Democrats, and Walla Walla County Democrats

2nd LD Democrats, 12th LD Democrats, 17th LD Democrats, 24th LD Democrats

Olympia Indivisible

Pipefitters UA Local 598, Carpenters Local 59, Central Washington Building and Construction Trades Council, and Sheet Metal Workers 66

In September, Rep. Heck was also proud to receive an F rating from the NRA Political Victory Fund, their lowest rating, due to his staunch advocacy for gun safety.

Rep. Heck has been endorsed by more than 280 current and former elected officials, including former Governors Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire. The campaign has raised more than $800,000 to date.