Be informed, sign up for PC Alert

Written by Doug Richardson, Pierce County Council Chair.

The fires in East Pierce County remind us of the importance of being connected so that if an emergency strikes, we are informed.

Don’t wait until an emergency to realize you aren’t connected to Pierce County’s emergency alert system.

Through PC Alert residents sign up to receive notifications about emergencies that affect the areas/locations they care about. The service is free and people select what notifications they want to receive and for what geographical areas.

When severe weather hits, flooding occurs or unexpected road closures arise, the county’s emergency management system will send out time-sensitive messages. Alerts are also used for missing person bulletins and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

Alerts can be received via home, mobile or business phone, email address, text message and more. Users can receive alerts on up to 10 different devices. Users only receive alerts for the areas they choose and will not receive alerts for areas that don’t affect them.

Read more on the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management website, sign up here, or text pcalert to 888777 and complete the sign up with your address.