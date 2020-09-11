All Puyallup Parks Closed Until Further Notice

All parks in Puyallup are closed until further notice due to the poor air quality in our region. This includes the skate park, dog park and all of the trails. Air conditions in the Puget Sound are ranging from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” due to smoke from wildfires burning in Oregon and eastern Washington.

The parks will remain closed until conditions improve. In the meantime, everyone is encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible and keep your doors and windows closed. Please check on persons you know who may be at special risk, including those with lung or heart diseases.

This notice will be updated when the parks are re-opened.